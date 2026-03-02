🇿🇲 BRIEFING | President Engages 1,832 Councillors in Rare National Gathering



President Hakainde Hichilema has convened an unprecedented meeting with councillors from across Zambia, bringing together 1,832 out of the country’s 1,858 elected local representatives in what officials describe as a landmark engagement on governance and development coordination.





The high turnout signals renewed focus on local authorities as frontline drivers of service delivery. Councillors play a critical role in implementing projects funded through the Constituency Development Fund, overseeing ward-level infrastructure, and acting as the closest link between citizens and central government.





The President emphasised alignment of local development priorities with national economic objectives, particularly in infrastructure delivery, social services, and accountability in public resource management.





The engagement comes at a politically significant moment, with decentralisation and grassroots development expected to feature prominently in the 2026 general election discourse.





The gathering was aimed at strengthening coordination, improving oversight, and ensuring that public funds translate into visible community impact across all provinces.



