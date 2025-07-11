“President Hakainde Hichilema: A Leader Who Listens to the Youth”



By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to empowering Zambia’s youth is evident in his government’s initiatives and policies. At this year’s national Youth Indaba, he outlined the progress made so far in addressing the needs and concerns of young people.





A President Who Acts:



President Hichilema’s government has implemented various initiatives to support the youth, including:





✅ Recruiting thousands of teachers to improve the teacher-pupil ratio

✅ Creating an online youth portal to provide access to opportunities and vital information



✅Allocating more resources towards sports to support the growth of all types of sports

✅Providing vocational training and skills development to over 200,000 youths



✅ Increasing funding for youth empowerment through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) to K397 million





Addressing Key Challenges:



President Hichilema’s government has also addressed key challenges facing the youth, including:





✅ Providing free education, which has enabled over 2 million pupils to go back to school



✅ Recruiting over 17,000 health workers to address the health worker-patient ratio

✅ Reinstating student meal allowances and extending them to all public universities



✅ Supporting agriculture through the agriculture support program, which has over 1.1 million beneficiaries





A Brighter Future:



President Hichilema’s commitment to empowering the youth is a step in the right direction. By providing opportunities for young people to succeed, he is building a brighter future for Zambia. We commend his efforts and look forward to continued progress under his leadership.





WAGON MEDIA