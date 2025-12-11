President Hakainde Hichilema again Hijacks ECZ WITH LIES, INTIMIDATIONS To MANIPULATE the 2026 ELECTIONS*- Kasonde Mwenda C-EFF President

10th December, 2025.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of Zambia strongly condemns the continued intimidation of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) by the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema, which is now openly dragging the Commission into confusion, contradiction, and public deception regarding the controversial delimitation process.



It is deeply alarming that, months after the ECZ submitted its revised delimitation report to the Republican President on 22nd April, the report remains hidden from the Zambian people. Even more shocking is today’s report by News Diggers Newspaper, in which the ECZ Chief Electoral Officer claims that the delimitation report submitted to government “does not indicate which constituencies will be split.”

This statement is not only unfortunate, but absurd, misleading, and constitutionally indefensible.



The EFF wishes to remind both the ECZ and the government that delimitation is not a vague academic exercise. Article 58 of the Constitution of Zambia is clear and unambiguous:



the Electoral Commission must determine and publish the names and boundaries of constituencies and wards. A delimitation report that allegedly carries no details of which constituencies are to be split raises one unavoidable question:



What, then, is the report about?

To suggest that a delimitation report lacks details of boundaries, names, or affected constituencies is to insult the intelligence of Zambians and to openly contradict the Constitution. Such a claim creates a strong impression that either:



1. The ECZ has been pressured to mislead the public, and

2. The ECZ is being used as a shield to conceal a politically motivated process, and

3. The government is manipulating the Commission to sanitize an illegal and partisan agenda ahead of the 2026 general elections.



The EFF believes the Zambian people are being deliberately kept in the dark because the hidden delimitation report is intended to skew electoral boundaries in favour of the sitting UPND government. This secrecy fuels legitimate public suspicion that the process is not about equal representation, but about engineering electoral advantage

We reject, in the strongest terms, any attempt to recruit the ECZ into falsehoods, half-truths, or institutional self-contradiction. The ECZ is a constitutional body, not a public relations department of State House.



The Constitution is clear in Article 58 that:

1. The ECZ must determine boundaries.

2. The details must be published in the Gazette.

3. The process must be transparent and open to constitutional review.



Anything short of this is a direct assault on constitutional democracy.

The EFF therefore demands:

1. Immediate and full public release of the delimitation report submitted to government.

2. A clear explanation from the ECZ on how a delimitation report can exist without indicating affected constituencies.



3. An end to political interference and intimidation of the Electoral Commission.

4. Full adherence to Article 58 of the Constitution, without manipulation or secrecy.



Let it be made clear:

Zambia is not a one-party state, and the 2026 elections will not be rigged through administrative tricks and hidden reports.

The EFF will not remain silent while constitutional institutions are weakened and democratic processes are distorted for political convenience. If necessary, all legal and constitutional remedies — including court action — will be pursued to defend electoral integrity.

The people of Zambia deserve truth, transparency, and free elections — not deception disguised as procedure.