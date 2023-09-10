PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN CHINA

He writes….

Fellow citizens,

We have safely arrived in the People’s Republic of China accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema on a state visit at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

This is part of our continued economic diplomacy. This time, to deepen cooperation between our government and that of the People’s Republic of China in trade and investment.

We are scheduled to visit and interact with key economic players in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, among others.

We shall also undertake investment and tourism promotion aimed at showcasing the beauty of our country and the available opportunities for joint public-private ventures between our citizens and the business community of China.

As Chief Marketing Officer we will use this opportunity to find market for our Zambian products. Let’s get ready to exploit the opportunities being create.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

🇿🇲🤝🇨🇳