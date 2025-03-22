President Hakainde Hichilema Claims He Has Done a Lot – But Where Is the Evidence?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

President Hakainde Hichilema Claims He Has Done a Lot – But Where Is the Evidence?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



President Hakainde Hichilema continues to boast about his so-called achievements, claiming he has done a lot for Zambia. But the question every Zambian is asking is: Where is the evidence? If he has truly transformed the country, why can’t ordinary Zambians see it, feel it, or benefit from it? What gives him the audacity to make such outrageous claims when the reality on the ground is one of suffering, desperation, and economic disaster?





A Broken Economy and the Skyrocketing Cost of Living



One of the biggest failures of the Hichilema administration is the unbearable cost of living that has crushed the majority of Zambians. Prices of basic necessities such as mealie meal, cooking oil, fuel, and electricity have skyrocketed to levels never seen before.





Under Hichilema’s rule, the price of mealie meal has more than doubled, pushing Zambia’s staple food out of reach for many families. Fuel prices have become a nightmare, increasing transport costs and affecting businesses nationwide. Electricity tariffs have made life unbearable for households and industries alike. Medical costs are unaffordable, forcing people to suffer in silence as hospitals struggle with a lack of essential drugs.





How can a president claim he has done a lot when people cannot afford to eat, travel, or access basic services? This is not progress. It is suffering, plain and simple.



The Myth of Job Creation – A National Betrayal



President Hichilema promised thousands of jobs, yet where are they?



Unemployment is worse than ever, leaving young graduates hopeless and abandoned. Businesses are closing down, suffocated by high taxes, unfair policies, and a weak economy.





Instead of expanding opportunities, this administration is killing dreams. How can the president continue to lie to the people when the truth is visible for all to see? Zambians are not fools. They know the difference between real progress and empty promises.





Debt and Economic Mismanagement – A Nation on Its Knees



President Hichilema rode into office promising to fix Zambia’s debt crisis, yet his government has worsened the situation.





Instead of cutting debt, he has borrowed even more, digging Zambia into a deeper financial hole. The kwacha has lost value, making life more expensive for ordinary citizens. Inflation is out of control, wiping out savings and making survival harder by the day. Foreign investors are leaving, losing confidence in an unstable and mismanaged economy.





Instead of taking responsibility, Hichilema continues to blame past administrations, yet his government is doing exactly what he once condemned.



Empty Talk on Governance and Corruption – A Government of Hypocrisy



President Hichilema promised good governance, but all we have seen is selective justice, political persecution, and broken systems.





The so-called fight against corruption is nothing but a tool to silence opponents while his allies walk free, even when caught stealing from public coffers. Government officials live in luxury, buying expensive cars and flying first-class while ordinary Zambians suffer. There is no transparency, no accountability, and no justice—only deception and arrogance.



What happened to the man who once stood on podiums preaching about integrity and accountability? Has power made him blind to the reality of his own failures?





Power Corrupts Absolutely – And Zambia Is Paying the Price



Power has completely corrupted President Hichilema. He has become the very thing he fought against—an arrogant leader detached from the struggles of his people.



He refuses to listen. He refuses to acknowledge the pain of ordinary citizens. He refuses to take responsibility for his failures.





Governance is not about speeches. It is about real change. If the president has truly done so much, why do people have to ask what he has done? Real progress speaks for itself. It does not need announcements, propaganda, or public relations stunts.



Zambians are not fools. They see through the lies, the false promises, and the empty rhetoric. Your arrogance is not appreciated, Mr. President. Instead of dismissing the struggles of the people, start listening to their cries.





Zambians Deserve Better



Enough is enough. Zambia deserves leadership that delivers real solutions, not empty promises. We cannot continue to tolerate a government that ignores the suffering of the people while pretending everything is fine. It crushes small businesses and the private sector with poor policies. It fails to create jobs while young people waste away in unemployment. It borrows recklessly without clear strategies to fix the economy.





President Hichilema can continue to boast and deceive himself, but the truth is clear. Zambians are suffering. Until we see real change, his words mean absolutely nothing. The pain of the people speaks louder than his speeches.



Zambia deserves better. And the time for excuses is over.