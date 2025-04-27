PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES THE ZAMBIA UNDER-17 WOMENS SOCCER TEAM FOR QUALIFYING TO THE FIFA WORLD CUP



Congder-17 Women National Team for qualifying to the FIFA World Cup after beating Benin 4-1 on the day and 6-2 on aggregate.



The back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualification is a moment of immense pride for our great nation especially that the under-17 boys have also qualified for the FIFA World Cup.



We are proud of you girls for flying the Zambian flag high. Congratulations to the technical bench and FAZ for keeping the world cup dream alive. This is indeed a Champions League season.