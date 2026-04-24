President Hakainde Hichilema has retained Hon. Batuke Imenda as the UPND Secretary General

UPND Secretary General Hon. Batuke Imenda wrote…



Fellow Citizens, Party Members, and Supporters,



Following the successful conclusion of our Party General Assembly held last week, I wish to humbly acknowledge and accept my reappointment as the Secretary General of our great party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) by Mr. President, Hakainde Hichilema.





I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the President for the continued confidence and trust he has placed in me to lead the party Secretariat.





This reappointment is not merely a position, but a call to duty to serve the people of Zambia with integrity, diligence, and unwavering loyalty to the New Dawn Agenda.





I wish to call on all UPND members to unite and work as a team. We have no room for divisions. Let us uphold the party constitution and support our elected leadership.





Let us warmly welcome new entrants into our fold, as our movement is vast enough to embrace everyone willing to contribute to the growth of our nation.





I want to reaffirm that the UPND remains committed to a fair and transparent, democratic process. The Secretariat will continue to work hand-in-hand with the National Management Committee (NMC) to ensure that the will of the people is reflected in all our undertakings.





We have done tremendously well since 2021, and the gains in economic restoration, Constituency Development Fund-CDF utilization, and strengthening the rule of law are visible for all to see. Under the visionary leadership of President Hichilema, we are on the right path.





Thank you for your continued support, prayers, and hard work.



Issued by:

Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)