Judge Sunkutu Suspended
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has with immediate effect suspended Justice EMELIA PHIRI SUNKUTU as High Court Judge for Zambia.
The suspension follows recommendations in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission.
The suspension of Justice SUNKUTU is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Article 144 sub section 3 of the Constitution of Zambia.
This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by State House Principal Private Secretary BRÅDFORD MACHILA.
Source: ZNBC
This is sad news. Hakainde is replacing judges one by one and appointing those likely to favour his warped ambitions. The pattern of the type of judges being replaced is worrying. We saw recently that to convict Chitotela, they had to get a judge from Livingstone, after 3 judges from other regions refused. Wako ni wako is in full effect.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.