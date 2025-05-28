Judge Sunkutu Suspended



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has with immediate effect suspended Justice EMELIA PHIRI SUNKUTU as High Court Judge for Zambia.





The suspension follows recommendations in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission.





The suspension of Justice SUNKUTU is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Article 144 sub section 3 of the Constitution of Zambia.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by State House Principal Private Secretary BRÅDFORD MACHILA.



Source: ZNBC