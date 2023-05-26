PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HONOURS WORLD’S FASTEST 400 METRES MAN

May 25th, 2023

LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon honoured and bestowed awards on various Zambians for distinguished service, various contributions and heroics to the welfare of Zambia.

The ceremony, held at State House in Lusaka this afternoon with the world’s fastest man in the 400m category Muzala Samukonga being recognised with the President’s Insignia for Meritorious Achievements.

This year’s, the 60th Africa Freedom Day is being celebrated under the theme: Acceleration of the African Free Trade Area Implementation

Earlier, President Hichilema led dignitaries, members of the diplomatic Corp, members of the clergy and both former and current senior Government official in laying wreaths at the Freedom Statue.

The conferment of the awards and honours an in line with Article 92 (g) of the Constitution of Zambia.

Some of the notable personalities at the ceremony included former Vice Presidents Enoch Kavindele and Pastor Nevers Mumba.

Among those honoured include Joseph Banda for killing a leopard with bare hands after terrolising villagers and restored peace.

Others include Judge Florence Mumba for her high profile service in the Judiciary, the United Nations and other international organizations who was honoured with the Grand Commander of the Companion Order of Freedom 2nd Division.

Esther Mulaisho whose political career started as a young girl opposing colonial rulers was awarded with the Grand Commander of the order of Distinguished service 1st Division.

In the President’s Medal for Galantry, Lieutenant Colonel Habasune Fine Mpezele was recognised for his role in the shooting dead of the Mailoni brothers who terrorised villagers in the Luano valley.

President Hichilema also awarded Kabotu Muhongo under the president’s medal for Galantry for rescuing five SDA members whose boat capsised on the Chilubi Island while Saviour Konnie was honored for his exemplary insurance profession and opened the Professional Insurance company among others.

