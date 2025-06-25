President Hakainde Hichilema is totally insensitive with this legal suit against the Lungu  Family- Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hakainde Hichilema is totally insensitive with this legal suit against the ECL Family



Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



President Hakainde Hichilema told a delegation of the United Church of Zambia Synod that;” We are trying very hard on your behalf(sic) to have the former President Edgar Lungu buried in Zambia” many thought itbwas a fresh negotiating engagement.





What we didn’t know was that he had dispatched the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to sue; “Mama Esther Nyawa Lungu, Bertha, Chiyeso, Dalitso and Mr. Charles Phiri” to compel them to halt the scheduled funeral, burial program and return the remains of the late President to Zambia.





But Law practice in South Africa is very expensive that in many cases one need insurance to cover legal fees and secure legal representation.



The legal practice is treated as a serious commercial investment in South Africa.





Several prominent firms have or own offices in high-rise structures, particularly in the business district of Sandton, Johannesburg.





Legal practices even manage investments which are licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as Financial Service Providers (FSPs).



Zambia’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has taken a legal suit in the Gauteng Division Court, in Pretoria seeking to halt the burial process and also seek to repatriate the remains of the late President to Zambia.





He is citing need to accord the late President, Military Honours and citing past precedent.





While President Hakainde Hichilema has deep pockets and is using tax payers money to fly the Attorney-General and his team and hire local law firm, Mrs. Esther Lungu and the children are not that privileged.



Although Government knows that it has no chance to win this disruptive case as the family wishes take high precedence,it is doing so to bulldoze its wishes to have the body and rampage its own program.





For President Hichilema it’s time he gave up and allowed family wishes to prevail.