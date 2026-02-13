PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MEANS WELL FOR THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA – FDD CHAWAMA MP





Lusaka – 13 February, 2026



Chawama Member of Parliament, Bright Nundwe, has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for prioritising development through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), saying the Head of State means well for the people of Zambia.





Speaking during the commissioning of the Kuku Police Post constructed under the CDF in Chawama Constituency, Mr. Nundwe described the occasion as a profound moment for the people of the area. He said the project demonstrates Government’s commitment to improving security and taking development closer to communities.





Mr. Nundwe noted that although Chawama may be small geographically, it has a large population and should never be taken lightly in matters of development. He thanked President Hichilema for increasing the CDF allocation, stating that the move signifies the President’s dedication to uplifting the living standards of Zambians.





The lawmaker further called for unity among residents across all four wards of the constituency, emphasizing the national motto “One Zambia, One Nation.” He stressed that Chawama belongs to every Zambian regardless of tribe or political affiliation and warned against segregation.





Mr. Nundwe also urged officers deployed to the new police post to uphold accountability, order, and professionalism in their service to the community.





He reaffirmed his commitment to working with Government officials and stakeholders to ensure continued development in Chawama Constituency.



