PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MEETS WITH UPND NMC MEMBERS



President Hichilema writes…

Yesterday, we had a meeting with the UPND’s National Management Committee (NMC) and agreed on several actions that the Party and Government will carry out to respond to the priorities of the people of Zambia.



We thanked the NMC for the productive conversation and continue to work together in finding solutions that deliver results for our citizens.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia