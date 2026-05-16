PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MOURNS ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU



It is with profound sorrow that we have learnt of the passing of His Grace, Telesphore George Mpundu, Archbishop Emeritus of Lusaka.





We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church in Zambia, the Archdiocese of Lusaka, and the Catholic faithful across the country.





Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu will be remembered for his distinguished spiritual leadership, humility, unwavering commitment to dialogue, peace, justice, and national unity.





May the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia