PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NEVER PROMISED ANYTHING TO THE PF

Authored By Mupishi Jones

The closest promise he might have made to the PF is that they shouldn’t be scared, those with nothing to hide will be protected, whilst those that will be found wanting by the law, will be on their own.This he is fulfilling! Why are the PF complaining over unfulfilled promises?



He never promised anything to them.I challenge any member of the PF to state clearly what President Hakainde Hichilema promised them? The PF had everything at their disposal.How possible could it have been for President Hakainde Hichilema to promise the PF who had everything?They had unlimited access to the treasury,they had more power than the police and the courts, they were building mansions, driving top-of-the-range vehicles, frequenting expensive restaurants,they were sending their children and girlfriends to expensive private schools and colleges whilst imposing school fees to our poor citizens.These poor citizens are the ones President Hakainde was promising that once voted into power,he was going to introduce free education.He has fulfilled.



President Hakainde Hichilema was promising university students that once voted into power,he was going to re-introduce meal allowances.He has fulfilled .



He was promising those teachers and nurses who graduated ten years ago that once voted into power, he was going to employ them based on their qualifications.He has fulfilled.



President Hakainde Hichilema was promising citizens and their members of parliament in all the constituencies that once voted into power,he was going not only going to increase the CDF exponentially, but disburse it timely to all the constituencies at once.He has fulfilled beyond belief.



President Hakainde Hichilema was promising those marketeers and bus drivers that once voted into power, markets and bus stations will be for every citizen regardless of political affiliation.He has fulfilled.These are the people President Hakainde Hichilema was promising and not the PF!



He promised citizens generally that once voted into power, he was going to immediately abolish political hooliganism and caderism, which was the hallmark of the very PF who today are in the forefront accusing him of not fulfilling his political campaign promises.He managed to abolish political hooliganism and caderism.



President Hakainde Hichilema was making promises to the citizens and not to the PF.He promised citizens that he’ll reduce the price of both mealie meal and fuel.The fact that the prices of some other commodities are still high doesn’t mean he has failed, but it’s just a matter of time, after all, it’s just within two years in office!



Therefore, we’re tired of hearing the PF accusing UPND that it has failed to deliver on its promises as though he was promising them.He was promising the citizens that once voted into power, anyone who dipped his fingers into state funds, he’ll be made to account.That he is fulfilling.The fight against corruption was one of the fundamental promises he made to the citizens, it’s a citizens fight.

