It was good to talk about a wide array of matters of national interest with former Vice President, Dr Guy Scott, when we paid him a courtesy call today in Lusaka.

The elder statesman is one of the finest leaders that our country has produced, with a political career spanning over the decades.

As always, Dr Scott was very generous in giving his insights and wise counsel. A true servant of the people.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia