PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA RESPONDS TO PUBLIC OUTCRY ON DRUG SHORTAGES AND HIGH PRICES



July 11, 2025



LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has acknowledged the cries of Zambians over drug shortages and high medicine costs, assuring the nation that his government has taken major strides to improve access to essential medicines across the country.





This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka. The President said drug availability in public health facilities has improved significantly, rising from 46% in 2021 to 80.5% in 2024. “We are committed to delivering quality healthcare to every Zambian,” he stated.





The President’s remarks come at a time when many citizens have been voicing frustrations over the unavailability of medicines in hospitals and the unaffordable prices in pharmacies..





This statement offers hope that those concerns are being addressed. “Stealing drugs undermines the health of our people,” President Hichilema warned, classifying drug theft as an economic crime that will face strict punishment.





The Head of State directed the Ministry of Health to maintain momentum in drug procurement and to equip rural health centers with diagnostic tools. He added, “We are here to serve 20 million Zambians who pay our salaries.”





President Hichilema also highlighted his continued concern for maternal and child health, recalling a tragic 2018 incident when a newborn died due to a lack of an incubator.





This announcement, coupled with increased pharmaceutical funding from K1.4 billion in 2021 to K4.9 billion in 2025, marks a renewed push to make medicines available and affordable for all Zambians.





Earlier this morning, the President held a Presidential stocktake meeting on drug availability in the country at State House.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM