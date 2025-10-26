PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO JOIN UCZ IN KABWE FOR HISTORIC 60-YEAR CELEBRATION





25th October 2025



Kabwe is set to burst into celebration as the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) marks 60 glorious years of God’s faithfulness. Tomorrow, the Diamond Jubilee Grand Finale promises a day brimming with praise, worship, and jubilant festivities.





The celebrations will commence at 07:00hrs with a grand March Past at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium, bringing together congregants, clergy, and church leaders from across the nation. Adding a special touch of honour to the occasion, His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, will grace the event as Guest of Honour.





Attendees can expect inspiring sermons, soul-stirring music, and a spirit of unity and fellowship as UCZ commemorates six decades of faith, service, and positive impact across Zambia. The Diamond Jubilee is not just a celebration of the past but also a moment to strengthen bonds of faith and community for the future.





Organizers invite everyone to join this historic event in Kabwe — a city that will come alive with joy, reflection, and thanksgiving as UCZ’s remarkable journey is celebrated nationwide.



ODM