PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WALLOPS OPPONENTS IN ONLINE OPINION POLL CONDUCTED ON EMMANUEL MWAMBA PAGE





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has come out victorious in an online opinion poll conducted by outspoken government critic Emmanuel Mwamba on his Facebook page





The poll, posted yesterday, asked followers to choose their preferred presidential candidate among President Hichilema, Mporokoso lawmaker and Tonse Alliance faction leader Brian Mundubile, presidential aspiring candidate Makebi Zulu and Citizens First president Harry Kalaba.





By press time after 24 hours of the polls, President Hichilema led comfortably with over 20,000 votes.





Mundubile followed with slightly over 11,000 votes, Makebi Zulu came third with about 7,200 votes and Kalaba was a distant fourth a with handful of 1,600 votes.





The outcome surprised many Facebook users, given that the poll was conducted on the page of a well-known critic of the President.





Several commenters weighed in, offering their own explanations for the results.



Some users observed that most participants were likely followers of Mwamba and therefore largely PF-leaning, yet Hichilema still won.





“Note that people voting here are just people who follow Emmanuel Mwamba so they are mostly PF inclined, but HH is still winning. Imagine if it was a neutral page,” one user commented.





Others were more direct, saying the results showed that Hichilema remained the top choice for many voters.





One commenter noted that the President was unlikely to lose power in the August 13 elections and suggested that the opposition needed to accept that reality.





“The truth is that HH isn’t going anywhere come August 2026. The earlier the opposition accepts this reality, the better… will come back to this comment after,” another one commented.



However, based on Mwamba’s poll, Hichilema was the clear favourite among those who took part.