President HH and his call for peace in our country

By Ross Josphat Kasikili

Peace has been preached and is being practiced under the UPND New Dawn Government .

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines peace as a state of tranquility or quiet, while an Oxford Dictionary defines it as the state of being calm or quiet. Many others have defined the word peace as a freedom from disturbance; tranquillity.

The Hebrew word translated as peace is shalom (shaw-lome’), and according to Strong’s concordance, it means completeness, soundness, and welfare.

It is a well known fact that as a country we started losing our vision as far as peace and Freedom is concern to an extent that belonging to another political party then was a crime.

It is said that Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. Finally we have the light to shine upon us all and that our lips can talk about peace, Love and unity amongst ourselves.

Mahatma Gandhi once said that an eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.

It is with such a background that we need to cherish peace and Freedom that has been brought by the UPND New Dawn regime.

It is through peace that we will be able to see individuals wanting to invest in our country and that through peace even business and development will be able to flourish.

This peace being preached and practiced by the UPND New Dawn Government should trickle down to our Homes so that we prevent the killings between the husband and the wife and even some unfortunate divorces.

Eight (08) Months ago whilst in opposition, president Hakainde Hichilema preached about peace and today we are beneficiary of this peace were political thuggery is the thing of the past. Through peace we shall succeed together.

Ronald Reagan once said that When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.

Zambians have now been given an opportunity to understand and enjoy what peace means that even in public places they can’t be insulted or harassed by political Cadres and that media houses operate freely without being suspended or closed.

Our call is to continue enjoying this peace and together as a people we can sustain this peace.

Blessed Day Family and Friends