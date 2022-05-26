PRESIDENT HH AND THE DEATH PENALTY

Mark Siajunza aka General Mark writes:

President HH, appears to be a dangerous serious PUPPET of the West.

He appears very willing to impress the West even when they are giving him nothing concrete for his nation.

Or is he doing it for his own personal benefit?.

Why is he so willing to sacrifice anything and everything Zambia has to the West?

Who is he trying to impress in just waking up and announce he has decided to abolish or do away with the DEATH PENULT?

Does this gentleman have any sound legal advisors?

Who told him that the issue of the DEATH PENULT is the issue he can just wake up and decide?

President HH, seems to be a danager to himself and the nation and posterity will Judge this him harshly,if he continues on this deadly tragicatory.

He risks going down in the history of this country as the only President who was so willing to sell the sovereignty of this country for nothing.

And let him be reminded that this journey he has willingly decided to embark on with the West may end in tears.

Because the whole world and particularly Africa is full of such examples of how such relationship with the West has ended.

Where is Mubuto Sesesako today?, didn’t he start like this and how did he end?.

I will not bore you with so many examples because they are simply too many to mention.

It’s just very tragic and painful that he is making us go through a journey we have already Journed and are fully aware of the painful, tearful end.

Was all our past Presidents foolish in ignoring this subject of DEATH PENULT?

Why is he so excited to impress? And who is he trying to impress.

Because the whole world is divided over the issue of the DEATH PENULT.

America itself is very much divided and not agreed over the DEATH PENULT.

Was there even any cabinet meeting that agreed over this issue for him to just come up and make such a huge unilateral decision.

President HH appears too excited and we appeal to those in charge of advising him, to advise him to tame his clearly misguided, deadly excitement over these imperialist forces.

Because before he realizes it he would have completely sold this country,s sovereignty.

I fear for this Presidency, because he is very much in a hurry to impress the West for reasons best known to himself only.

He has no regard for precidance, all the past governments and Presidents where fools only him is intelligent and knows what is best for Zambia.

Because these huge decisions he is taking unilaterally are very huge and difficult to understand.

Yesterday he was voting against Russia in the UN general assembly disregarding the non alliagned position Zambia has taken over the years.

The other time it was Africom in which the entire Africa shamelessly condemned him.

Ladies and Gentlemen country men and women, where are we going with the HH Presidency?

Does this gentleman even care about the legacy he will leave?

Today he is announcing the abolishment of the DEATH PENULT without consulting anybody.

Why doesn’t he just ignore it if he himself doesn’t want to execute anybody?

Can President HH really afford to be making all such huge decisions on behalf of the nation without wider consultations?

Editor comment: President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has referred the matter for final decision to Parliament.