President Hakainde Hichilema Embraces PF Plan To Run A 24 Hour Economy

“……………As we intend to run a 24-hour economy, security must be strong……….this will soon be a reality…..”

For Zambia to develop, it is important that those in power do not discard anything idea made by the previous administration, our team of Analysts are pleased to note that President Hakainde Hichilema, is picking up some positive intents such as running a 24-hour economy, a feature advanced by the Patriotic Front.

The Head of State made this reference when he officiated at the graduation ceremony of 1, 297 Paramilitary officers who underwent training at Sondela in Kafue, Lusaka.

During his address to the graduates, President Hichilema emphasised the need to protect life and property and also that time for citizens to be running away from officers is long gone.

“We want law and order in our country because without this, no meaningful development would be attained. It is a known fact that there is a direct connection between security and economic development. As we intend to run a 24-hour economy, security must be strong. Working together with our security wings, this will soon be a reality” he said.

Analysis

Another positive our Team of Analysts has picked out from Mr Hichilema, today is the cost-saving measure he has exhibited while carrying out his duties.

He officiated at two different pass out parades, first, he has attended the pass out of 290 Zambia National Service Cadets in Kafue. He later moved to officiate the pass out parade of 1,297 paramilitary officers still in the Kafue District.

Previously, such Presidential duties would have been done on two different dates each requiring specific details, budgets and a heavy convoy but not for “Mr. Fix it”, he has killed two birds using one stone, well done Mr. Hichilema.

Having said that, we are excited to see that Mr. Hichilema has not thrown out the 24 hour economy, which the PF had planned to implement had they won the 12th August, 2021 general election. This plan resonates with the UPND economic transformation agenda. In order to transform the economy, the wheels of commerce must keep rolling.

President Hichilema and his administration will have it easy because some groundwork was led by the PF, talk off of the digital national command centre, situated at Sikanze Camp, the centre almost complete will enable security personnel monitor on real-time, whatever activities are happening in the City, this will aid the transformation of the local economy. Our men and women in uniform will police smartly and be efficient in their duties.

The Speech Analyst

23.12.2021