President HH has left for Egypt to attend the COP27 UN Climate Summit

President Hakainde Hichilema writes;

Fellow citizens,

We are on our way to Sharm El-Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt to attend the COP27 UN Climate Summit Segment for Heads of State and Government, at the invitation of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

While there, we will also participate in the High Level Roundtable events on Innovative Finance for Climate Change and Development and Investing in the Future of Energy.

We will also hold a series of bileteral engagements centred on economic cooperation including trade, technology transfer, agriculture, tourism, health and infrastructure as well as witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the European Union aimed at sharing common responsibility to the challenges posed to forests by climate change.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.