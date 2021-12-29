Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda has said that President Hakainde Hichilema is a double-tongued man whose words and actions do not collaborate and is putting himself in an awkward position by doing things differently from what he preaches.

Mr Lubinda said that Mr Hichilema’s preaching of respecting the rule of law has remained public rhetoric as evidenced by the detention of people for more than 48 hours without being taken to court.

“President Hichilema does not seem to understand the rule of law because there is no application of the rule of law in what is happening today and I would advise him to seek legal advice on the rule of law,” Mr Lubinda said.

Mr Lubinda said the first 100 days of the United Party for National Development(UPND) in government have shown that its members do not respect what President Hichilema says.

Speaking on Millennium TV’s The Platform programme, Mr Lubinda said in the first 100 days, there was euphoria and a lot of support for presidents which has not been the case for President Hichilema, adding that Mr Hichilema preaches about the rule of law in front of cameras but says “naba gong’a just arrest them,” behind cameras.

Mr Lubinda also explained that the rule of law is not measured by the number of convictions but by how one handles the justice system.

“Mr Davies Chama, the national chairman for the Patriotic Front was detained in Lusaka for two nights, driven at 02 hours where he was detained another two nights and sneaked into Sesheke like a criminal, detained for more than a week before he was taken to court, is that the rule of law?” Mr Lubinda wondered.

He said while giving solidarity to PF central committee member, Raphael Nakacinda, PF members including Mr Lubinda himself were chased from the police station by police officers.

“When we were attacked by UPND cadres, I was one of those that ran to take refuge in a police station paid for by taxpayer’s money to provide security to citizens but the police officers shut the door and pushed us out to where these people were throwing stones,” he lamented.

Mr Lubinda added that if this was the rule of law that President Hichilema keeps talking about, then he should seek advice from lawyers so that they explain to him what the rule of law is.