PRESIDENT HH LEAVES FOR ABU DHABI

Fellow citizens,

We have left for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), at the invitation of His Highness Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.



The visit avails us an opportunity as Chair of the Africa Negotiation Team in the lead to COP28, to explore concepts on the Sustainable Renewable Energy Technologies in light of the global climate shift that threatens the earth’s viability.



We will also take part in a high level panel discussion with the theme “Enabling Africa To Become A Clean Energy Powerhouse”.



The visit further provides Zambia an opportunity to unlock opportunities for new investment in Renewable and Alternative Sources of Energy, especially in view of the continually reccuring energy deficits in our country.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.