PRESIDENT HH, LET YOUR PREDECESSOR REST: EIGHT MONTHS OF PAIN, EIGHT MONTHS WITHOUT BURIAL- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

PRESIDENT HH, LET YOUR PREDECESSOR REST: EIGHT MONTHS OF PAIN, EIGHT MONTHS WITHOUT BURIAL

By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

Today marks exactly eight months since the death of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and still, eight months later, his body has not been laid to rest.



Eight months of waiting. Eight months of suspended grief. Eight months of a family denied the most basic and sacred human right to bury their loved one in peace and dignity. What should have been a solemn period of mourning has instead become a prolonged season of pain, distress, and national discomfort.



The Lungu family continues to endure unimaginable emotional suffering as they are prevented from giving their father, husband, and grandfather a final farewell. No family anywhere should have to plead for permission to bury their own. No grieving household should be dragged into courtrooms simply to perform the last rites of love and respect for the departed.



In our culture and in our shared humanity, burial is sacred. It is not political theatre. It is not a contest of authority or control. It is a solemn responsibility carried out with humility, compassion, and reverence for the dead. When a person dies, whether a common citizen or a former Head of State, their dignity in death must be protected above all else.



Yet today, eight months after his passing, the body of a former Republican President remains unburied. Not because the family has refused to bury him, but because they have been prevented from doing so. Mourning has been turned into litigation. Closure has been replaced with legal arguments. Compassion has been overshadowed by insistence.



At the centre of this painful and unprecedented situation stands President Hakainde Hichilema, whose continued insistence on presiding over the funeral of his predecessor, reportedly against the wishes of the deceased and those of his family, has left many citizens shocked, hurt, and deeply troubled.



Serious questions now weigh heavily on the hearts of many. What is in the body of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that he cannot be buried peacefully without the personal presence of President Hakainde Hichilema? Why must it be President Hichilema who presides over the funeral and no one else? Why not allow another agreed and respected national figure, to preside over the burial? Why this insistence, Mr President?



To many ordinary citizens, this unyielding determination to preside over the funeral, despite the reported wishes of both the deceased and his family, has created growing discomfort and suspicion. It has raised deeply unsettling perceptions and whispers among the public. Some have even begun to question whether this insistence carries undertones that go beyond normal state protocol, with others openly wondering whether it suggests motives that feel unnatural or even suggestive of supernatural rituals or activities.



Whether such fears are justified or not, they arise because a grieving family has been denied the simple dignity of burying their loved one in peace. Leadership must not only be lawful; it must be compassionate, sensitive, and beyond reproach. When actions create fear, suspicion, and prolonged pain, it is time for reflection.



Mr President, death humbles every human being. It reminds us that power is temporary and humanity is permanent. There is no honour in presiding over a funeral where your presence is not welcomed. There is no dignity in forcing authority over a grieving family. True leadership listens. True leadership shows compassion. True leadership allows healing.



No government owns a human body. No political office is greater than human dignity. No authority should stand between a family and the burial of their loved one.



Eight months is too long. Eight months of waiting is too painful. Eight months without burial is a burden no family should ever be forced to carry.



Withdraw the legal proceedings. Respect the wishes of the deceased and his family. Allow President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to be laid to rest peacefully, with dignity and without conditions.

Zambia is watching. History is watching. The nation waits for compassion to prevail.

Why this insistence, Mr President?