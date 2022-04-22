President HH Press Conference Monday

By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

-Show concern and appreciation of what the Zambians are going through. Cost of living and doing Business. This is very important in the introduction to soften even the most extreme critics.This must be carefully crafted to not look like you are taking blame or just blaming PF. A show of responsibility and care is the target.

– Briefly in very simple terms explain the steps being taken. E.g. Employment, Business, Local Debt, Business not only for UPND but Zambians and improvements.

– DPP issue? This is very tricky. If he is not ready to go after the DPP in full. Let Him support the office of the DPP and state that it’s an independent office. And let him state that in democracy and our justice system we do not agree on certain approaches but we endeavour to have the corrupt prosecuted.

He can simply say the state will continue to engage citizens that are corrupting in the recovery of assets. Mentioning Milingo should be avoided ..you wait for the question and answer. Did you meet him yes over KCM updates ..then explain the importance of KCM to the nation and why regular engagement is important.

– IMF update, there is enough ammunition now. Waste a lot of time here. You even ask friendly journalist to concerate here. It’s better to be attacked on solutions you are offering.

– Police, you mention or recommend a few changes to the police to respond faster to community, more training for police officers in respect to human rights and professionalism. And to show Zambians that you know every detail ..you mention they stop getting involved in collections kaloba. Mention also the recent kidnapings condeming it and end by encouraging the police to bring to book the criminals.

– And if he really wants to sink in, let him reshuffle some people or fire some. It’s should not be very brutal but firm and kind.

Expected Trick questions

– High food prices

– Milingo Meeting

– Foreign Affairs gift Bag

Let “your” journalist ask the tough questions in the manner you want. And let them take half of the time. If a journalist asks a non challenging question spend alot of time there.

If the President can achieve to show care and concern about Zambians then he is back on track. The press conference should brief so that the messege you want out is not lost in a lot of words and other stories.

I think the above issues will even tackle other concerns. You concerate on the person holding the stick and not the stick; then he won’t pick another stick.

