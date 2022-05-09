By Hon. Bowman Lusambo



The Cape Town Speech

Now that President Hakainde Hichilema has delivered his speech at the Africa Mining Indaba taking place in Cape Town, our immediate reaction is that he shouldn’t have spoken. At best, he should have delegated his Minister responsible for Mines Hon. Kabuswe to speak. The fact that the host President Cyril Ramaphosa choose to send his Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy Comrade Gwede Mantashe for the official opening ceremony, goes to reinforce our understanding that a serious President cannot spend four long days at the Indaba.

President Hichilema’s long winding speech was nothing but a wish list, a motivational speech, a load of make-feel-good words we have become accustomed to since he came into office.

It might have been welcoming to the delegates at the Indaba to hear an Africa Head of State speak ill of his own country by labelling it as corrupt on a global stage but for us, we see a man who is desperately seeking validation everywhere he goes.

His speech was devoid of any pragmatic, wholesome policy suggestions. President Hichilema spent the entire time saying what every body already knows.

For a good part of two years, both Mopani and KCM have been run by Zambians. Despite a few glitches which are expected in such big operations, the two entities have performed behind everyone’s expectations. The executive decision to take over the running of Mopani and KCM have demonstrated that Zambians are capable of running our own mines but as expected, the President is too embarrassed to accept this fact but he is too quick to parrot the narrative that only foreigners can run our mines. He spent a good part of his speech pleading for foreign capital. The globally accepted standard which at the very least the UPND administration will do well to adopt is foreign investment with local participation. The model that President Hichilema is pursuing over our mining assets has been tried before and has delivered miserably for Zambians. The conversation should be about indigenous Zambians taking a lead in running our mines with support of foreign entities for purposes of capital accumulation and technology transfer.

The only part of the speech we agree with President Hichilema is when he says he finds it embarrassing that Africa with all its riches, is still a very poor continent. It is indeed very shameful that we have a President who agrees not to tax mines during the time of the highest copper prices in history, in the process, he makes his country loss K3.2 billion of guaranteed tax returns and then goes to Cape Town to worship FQM for merely promising to invest US$1.2 billion into its operations in Zambia.

It’s actually an embarrassment that we have a President who doesn’t realize how unwise his act of introducing the deductibility of mineral royalty for corporate income tax assessment purposes at a time like this makes him appear.

President Hichilema may use all the good words to mask his ineptitude towards managing national affairs, maybe the people gathered in Cape Town might fall for those words but for us, we know him far too well.

Our only appeal is that now that your hollow speech is over, it is time to return home. You are clocking a year in office in under 90 days and you have not even fulfilled any of your campaign promises.

Sir, come back home and do some real work, for once.