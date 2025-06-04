“PRESIDENT HH’s GOVERNMENT USHER IN A NEW DAWN OF HOPE: CASH FOR WORK PROGRAMME EXTENDED TO MITIGATE DROUGHT IMPACT”



by Timmy



President HH’s government has announced the extension of the Cash for Work (CFW) programme until 2026. This initiative is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting its citizens in times of need.





🔴Key Highlights

✅Cash for Work Programme Extension: The CFW programme has been extended until 2026 to provide short-term employment and community-based development initiatives to vulnerable communities.



✅Constituency Development Fund (CDF): The CDF has been hailed as a “game changer” in advancing rural livelihoods and driving inclusive economic growth, with K3.2 million allocated per constituency for fuel and lubricants to support feeder road expansion.

✅Community-Driven Development: The government emphasizes the importance of community-driven development, with traditional leaders playing a central role in project identification, selection, monitoring, and ensuring equitable access to benefits.



✅Motorbikes for Chiefs: The government has procured 286 motorbikes for chiefs across the country to enhance mobility and traditional leadership.

✅ Chiefs’ Palaces: The construction of 133 chiefs’ palaces is nearing completion, with a second phase in the pipeline.

✅Food Security: Chiefs will continue receiving farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to promote food security.





🔴President HH’s Vision

The extension of the Cash for Work programme is a clear demonstration of President HH’s vision for a more inclusive and supportive government. By prioritizing the needs of vulnerable communities and promoting community-driven development, the government is taking concrete steps to reduce rural, urban, and social inequalities.





🔴The New Dawn Government’s commitment to decentralization and devolution, supported by the CDF, is a key pillar of its development agenda. As President HH’s government continues to work towards a brighter future for all Zambians, the people can rest assured that their needs are being heard and addressed.



WAGON MEDIA