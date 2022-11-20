President HH’s use of DCs to handle taxpayers funded Student Loans is Illegal and abuse of his authority- Kasonde Mwenda

President Hakainde Hichilema’s use of DCs to handle taxpayers funded Student Loans is Illegal and abuse of his authority

We wish to advise the President to follow the law and not to be in the forefront perpertuating lawlessness in the country. It is lawlessness and abuse of authority for him to instruct District Commissioners (DCs) to be handling Higher Education scholarship applications.

That is the job of the Higher Education Loan’s and Scholarships Board (HELBS) according to the Zambian Law.

We advise the head of State to do the right thing by upholding the rule of law. DCs are politicians who have no legal place in handling taxpayers money on behalf of the Minister of Education or government in general.

Wherever we want to go our feet shall take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President