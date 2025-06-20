PRESIDENT HICHILEMA A GOOD PRESIDENT WITH A BIG HEART.

————————————————-



20/6/25



President Hakainde Hichilema who was democratically elected and won with a landslide victory in 2021, has turned out to be a good listening President, who places high premium on the wellbeing of the citizens he leads.





More so, the events of the past few weeks have shown that the President has a very big heart that accommodates even those with divergent views and hostilie to his government.





We are also alive to the fact that his critics are consumed by deep rooted personal hatred and bitterness because President Hichilema has turned out to be a better leader than any of them had expected.





It’s for these reasons, we call upon the people of Zambia not to be swayed by those attacking the President on anything and everything, even on issues of benefit to the general citizenry, as they are driven by envy and ill will





Let’s support this President who has proved all his critics wrong by turning out to be a better President with a big heart than any of them would ever have.





Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.