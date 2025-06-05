PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF JUSTICE SUNKUTU



President Hakainde Hichilema has received and accepted the resignation of Justice Emelia Phiri Sunkutu.





Her resignation is in accordance with Article 142 (5) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.



The President has expressed gratitude for her years of service to the nation and has wished her well in her future endeavours.





The announcement has been issued by Clayson Hamasaka, Chief Communications Specialist at State House.





Recently, President Hichilema suspended Justice Emelia Phiri Sunkutu following a recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission.



Her suspension was announced on May 28, 2025.