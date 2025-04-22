PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR MEDIA SELF-REGULATION



The FOX Newspaper



LUSAKA, Monday, April 21, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to upholding press freedom, media self-regulation, and the right to free expression, amid growing concern over claims of potential media regulation by the state.



In a statement issued by Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, State House dismissed as false reports suggesting that the government was planning to introduce statutory media controls.



“The media plays an absolutely crucial role in a vibrant democracy. This government is supportive of media plurality and media freedoms. We categorically have no plans to regulate the media through statutory means or otherwise. We believe self-regulation is the correct approach now and moving forward,” Hamasaka stated.



He emphasized that while some media stakeholders have called for enhanced professionalism within the industry, the President maintains that such calls should never translate into curtailing media freedoms.



Hamasaka clarified that the controversial draft media regulation bill currently under discussion is not a government initiative, but rather one put forward by the Media Liaison Committee.



“The draft bill in question, advocated by the Media Liaison Committee and not a government initiative, is opposed by the President as it risks undermining media independence,” he said.



He further contrasted the New Dawn Administration’s record with that of the previous government, stating that the current administration has created an environment that allows independent media to thrive.



“Under this government the number of independent media houses is on the rise, a trend we hope will continue,” said Hamasaka.



State House reaffirmed that the government remains committed to fostering a vibrant, independent media landscape in partnership with all stakeholders, reinforcing President Hichilema’s stance that self-regulation remains the most effective and democratic path for the media sector in Zambia.

