PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND OTHERS DID MEET MILINGO, NAKACINDA MAINTAINS

…as the Operation Binoculars Founder is looking forward to hear whether the President, Veep and others will swear affidavits to their claims

LUSAKA, Saturday, April 23, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) party Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has said the Zambian people are eager to hear whether President Hakainde Hichilema, Vice-president Mutale Nalumango and others are going to swear an affidavit to dispute in court that they never met KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu to reach a settlement that gave him immunity from further prosecution in his alleged corruption case.

This comes after President Hichilema through a Facebook posting on his page disputed the allegations that he met with Mr. Lungu to negotiate on his corruption case involving KCM.

But Hon Nakacinda said for Mr. Lungu, all the documents are in court through sworn evidence that he did infact meet with the President Hichilema, Mrs W.K Nalumango, State House Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila, the Attorney General and the Solicitor General.

It was recently disclosed that Mr. Lungu did infact meet with the above mentioned persons in a case that later resulted into a nolle prosequi by Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Siyunyi but the former KCM Provisional Liquidator was re-arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) suggesting a violation of the earlier agreement when he met with the President and others.

And appearing on the Round Table Talk show, Friday night, Hon Nakacinda said the Operation Binoculars had zoomed that the meeting to reach a settlement was indeed held last year in October.

“After we zoomed from last year October, we gave President Hichilema an opportunity to demonstrate whether he means well and if what he is doing is in the interest of the Zambian people, that is why we did not criticize him,” Hon Nakacinda said.

Arising from the development, Hon Nakacinda has noted that the UPND purported fight against corruption is marred with a lot of jealous against the PF and those who are perceived to be affiliated to the party.

The former Minister of Water Development and Sanitation has charged that the UPND are capitalizing on the poverty mentality of most Zambians to push the purported corruption agenda as many Zambians can rarely imagine a fellow black having a lot of money acquired genuinely.

“Are you telling me that HH is the only wise man in this country who tells us that he has the money that he has because he seized opportunities?

“Is he the only one who has eyes for these opportunities and the rest of us are just useless who cannot think? This is laughable!” Hon Nakacinda said.

He said the days of mandatory explanation of one’s wealth in Zambia is long gone thanks to the MMD for liberalising the economy to give equal chances to all Zambians with ideas to make money and wealth without discrimination.

“That is how my elder brother from Namwala who confessed of having a very poor upbringing can now be counted among the richest people,” Hon Nakacinda added. “The question that has made him very bitter from the Zambian people is how he managed to make so much money and wealth through the privatisation process yet no body seized any of his properties from him.”

He has wondered what standard the UPND is now using today to grab properties from PF officials like Hon Bowman Lusambo even without the law enforcement agencies completing investigations.

And Hon Nakacinda said records are there that shows that Mr. Lungu in his capacity as Provisional Liquidator for KCM was entitled to 10 per cent of the $1.2 billion dollars generated during his tenure yet the UPND are branding the Money he legally paid himself as corruption and are pursuing him for amounts less than a million kwacha.

Hon Nakacinda has since advised President Hichilema to conduct himself like a typical Head of State who is supposed to wish prosperity for his citizens and stop trying to gain approval from people by any means possible even through wrong channels.