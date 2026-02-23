PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND PRESIDENT BOKO TO LAUNCH KAZUNGULA BRIDGE AUTHORITY





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema, together with President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana, will officially launch and commission the Kazungula Bridge Authority on 24th February 2026 in Kasane, Botswana.





The Authority will oversee the management and operations of the Kazungula Bridge, a jointly developed strategic infrastructure project between Zambia and Botswana. The bridge serves as a key regional transport and trade corridor, linking the two countries to regional and international markets, including the North South Corridor connecting to Namibia, Zimbabwe and beyond.





Government states that the establishment of the Authority marks an important step in strengthening regional integration, improving cross border efficiency and promoting economic growth in line with frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and the SADC regional infrastructure agenda.





While in Kasane, President Hichilema is also expected to hold bilateral talks with President Boko, preceded by a ministerial meeting aimed at enhancing cooperation in priority sectors. He is scheduled to depart immediately after concluding his official engagements.





The statement was issued by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe.