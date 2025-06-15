President Hichilema Apologizes to African Delegates for Delay in ECL’s Burial Plans





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed disappointment over the politicization of former President Edgar Lungu’s funeral, calling for unity and responsibility during the national mourning period. He emphasized that the focus should be on giving the late 6th Republican President a dignified send-off, rather than using the occasion to advance political differences and rivalry.





The president urged Zambians and political stakeholders to allow the burial to proceed respectfully, reserving discussions on national matters for a more appropriate time.





President Hichilema made these remarks after signing the book of condolences in memory of President Lungu at Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka.





Earlier, President Hichilema confirmed that the late former President Edgar Lungu will be buried in Zambia, following ongoing discussions regarding funeral arrangements.





Speaking when he met with the special envoy from Zimbabwe, the Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, at State House, President Hichilema acknowledged the challenges in reaching an agreement with Mr. Lungu’s family on a burial date, but emphasized that government is hopeful that an official arrangement will soon be finalized and announced.



The president stressed that his priority is to engage in positive dialogue rather than conflict, ensuring that discussions respect the wishes of Lungu’s family while maintaining national unity.





He has since apologized to African delegates for the delay in finalizing the burial program.