“President Hichilema Appoints Technical Committee for Constitutional Reform”

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS TECHNICAL COMMITTEE FOR CONSTITUTIONAL REFOR
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a diverse Technical Committee to lead nationwide consultations and draft proposed amendments to Zambia’s Constitution.
The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Christopher Mushabati, with Dr. Landilani Banda serving as Vice Chairperson and Spokesperson.
Other members include:
Dr. Felicity Kalunga
Ms. Eva Jhala
Mr. Douglas Tambulukani
Dr. Vanny Munyumbwe
Dr. Bishop David Masupa
Mrs. Isabel Mutembo
Mrs. Grace Sinkamba
Mr. Isaac Mwanza
Mr. Guess Nyirenda
Mr. Ngande Mwanajiti
Mr. Rabbson Chongo
Ms. Ruth Kangwa
Mr. Waliuya Wamundila
Chief Chamuka
Chief Nyampande
Mrs. Doreen Kabwe
Mr. Gregory Chifire
Father Cletus Mwiila
Bishop Paul Mususu
Rev Ackson Banda
Apostle Charles Ndandula
Mufti Ikram Sanaullah
Mr. Kamlesh Shah
According to State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the appointments follow extensive engagement with civil society, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders. He emphasized that the committee reflects Zambia’s rich diversity—comprising legal experts, academics, faith leaders, traditional leaders, and civil society representatives.
Supporting the committee are legal and drafting experts from the Ministry of Justice, including:
Mrs. Mwenya Bwalya (Permanent Secretary)
Mrs. Doris Mwiinga (Zambia Law Development Commission Director)
Mrs. Hope Chanda
Mr. Chola Mwewa
Mr. Bubbala Chibbonta (Chief Parliamentary Counsel)
President Hichilema has also directed Smart Zambia and ZICTA to provide digital platforms and ICT support to facilitate the committee’s work.
The Technical Committee is expected to develop a work programme and conduct wide-ranging consultations.
The President has called on all citizens, political parties, civil society organizations, and traditional leaders to engage constructively in the process, emphasizing that only a truly people-driven approach can produce a Constitution that fosters unity, inclusivity, and national progress.