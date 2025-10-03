“President Hichilema Appoints Technical Committee for Constitutional Reform”

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS TECHNICAL COMMITTEE FOR CONSTITUTIONAL REFOR

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a diverse Technical Committee to lead nationwide consultations and draft proposed amendments to Zambia’s Constitution.

The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Christopher Mushabati, with Dr. Landilani Banda serving as Vice Chairperson and Spokesperson.

Other members include:

Dr. Felicity Kalunga

Ms. Eva Jhala

Mr. Douglas Tambulukani

Dr. Vanny Munyumbwe

Dr. Bishop David Masupa

Mrs. Isabel Mutembo

Mrs. Grace Sinkamba

Mr. Isaac Mwanza

Mr. Guess Nyirenda

Mr. Ngande Mwanajiti

Mr. Rabbson Chongo

Ms. Ruth Kangwa

Mr. Waliuya Wamundila

Chief Chamuka

Chief Nyampande

Mrs. Doreen Kabwe

Mr. Gregory Chifire

Father Cletus Mwiila

Bishop Paul Mususu

Rev Ackson Banda

Apostle Charles Ndandula

Mufti Ikram Sanaullah

Mr. Kamlesh Shah

According to State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, the appointments follow extensive engagement with civil society, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders. He emphasized that the committee reflects Zambia’s rich diversity—comprising legal experts, academics, faith leaders, traditional leaders, and civil society representatives.

Supporting the committee are legal and drafting experts from the Ministry of Justice, including:

Mrs. Mwenya Bwalya (Permanent Secretary)

Mrs. Doris Mwiinga (Zambia Law Development Commission Director)

Mrs. Hope Chanda

Mr. Chola Mwewa

Mr. Bubbala Chibbonta (Chief Parliamentary Counsel)

President Hichilema has also directed Smart Zambia and ZICTA to provide digital platforms and ICT support to facilitate the committee’s work.

The Technical Committee is expected to develop a work programme and conduct wide-ranging consultations.

The President has called on all citizens, political parties, civil society organizations, and traditional leaders to engage constructively in the process, emphasizing that only a truly people-driven approach can produce a Constitution that fosters unity, inclusivity, and national progress.