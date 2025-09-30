PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND FOR A THREE-DAY WORKING VISIT





He writes ✍️:



Together with the First Lady, Mutinta, we have arrived in Glasgow, Scotland to commence our three-day working visit to the United Kingdom.





At the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III, we look forward to deepening and strengthening the longstanding bonds between Zambia and the United Kingdom, fostering greater cooperation and mutual prosperity for our nations.





We are truly grateful for your prayers and continued support as we work on this trip to deliver for you, the Zambian people.





Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.