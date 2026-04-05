



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ASSURES FREE, FAIR AND CREDIBLE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION





President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the nation that the August 13, 2026, general election will be free, fair, and credible.





Speaking at the Easter church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, he emphasized the importance of unity, saying it is essential despite challenges and giving everyone an opportunity to progress.





Mr. Hichilema urged Zambians to choose peace over conflict and unity over division to build a stronger, more prosperous nation.





And Anglican Archbishop Albert Chama, in his homily, described Jesus’ resurrection as setting the church on a mission to the world, bringing tranquility and harmony wherever Christ is present.





Christians across the country today April 5, 2026 commemorate Easter in memory of Christ’s resurrection from the dead.