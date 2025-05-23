PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR DISCIPLINE AMONG THE PUPILS ACROSS THE COUNTRY





May 21,2025



Kalomo- President Hichilema has challenged school pupils across the country to exhibit high levels of discipline in order for them to harness the opportunity presented to them.





Speaking when he donated mattresses to Kalomo Secondary school,President Hichilema said deacipline is a cornerstone of education.



The head of state has further called on the pupils to study and believe in themselves .





President added that he brought Free Education to ensure equality among school going children across the country further called for children to harness the golden opportunity presented to them.





President Hichilema further took time to narrative an insighful of his life history coming from the humble beginning and challenged the students to emulate his life for better citizens.



He further appealed to the pupils to manage their expenditure when they were still young.



He has pledged to rehabilitate Kalomo school and asked other Civil servants to emulate the good gesture.





And the President has emphasized that on the need to protect school infrastructure in order for it to stand a test of time.



THE FALCON NEWS