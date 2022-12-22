PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, CHIEFTAINESS NKOMENSHYA MUKAMAMBO II CONFER

…..as he calls on traditional leaders to participate in the governance of the country

December 21st, 2022-Chongwe

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on traditional leaders to get involved in the governance of the country as they are important stakeholders in the development process.

President Hichilema says Traditional leaders have a crucial role to play in the governance of the country owing to their authority and proximity to the people and their primary mandate to preserve customs and traditions.

Speaking today in Chongwe district when he paid courtesy calls on Chieftainess Nkomenshya Mukamambo II and Chief Bunda Bunda, President Hichilema said traditional leaders are important in the country’s developmental agenda hence his call for them to participate in governance issues of the country.

“I am glad to share government’s developmental programmes and I call upon you, your royal highnesses to fully get involved in the governance of our country,” he said.

The President also took time to interact with our citizens in the trading places of Chongwe district to appreciate their environment and how the government can improve their welfare.

President Hichilema was in Chongwe district to officiate at the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Golden Jubilee celebrations in Lusaka’s Chongwe District under the theme “Celebrating 50 Years of Rendering Unbroken Service and Fostering Development to Our Motherland Zambia”.

(C)THE FALCON