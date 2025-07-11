PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CLARIFIES CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL 7 IS DEFERRED NOT DISCONTINUED





President Hakainde Hichilema has clarified that the constitutional amendment bill 7 process has not been discontinued, but rather deferred, and stakeholders should not be misled into thinking otherwise.





Speaking during a meeting with United Cations Resident Coordinator Beatrice Mutali and her delegation at State House this afternoon, President Hichilema explained that the deferral was necessary to allow more time for stakeholder engagement and to gather more content from various parties.





The president stressed that constitutional amendments are necessary every 10 years and that the process will continue when the time is right.





He also highlighted the importance of national interests, particularly in the repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s remains, and assured that government will work with the lungu family to ensure a smooth process.





Earlier, UN Resident Coordinator Beatrice Mutali welcomed government’s decision to defer bill 7, stating that it will create an enabling environment for next year’s general elections.



PN