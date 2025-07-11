PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMENDS PEACEFUL BY-ELECTIONS, CALLS FOR CONTINUED UNITY AND ISSUE-BASED POLITICS





Friday 11th July 2025



Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has once again applauded the peaceful atmosphere in which the recently concluded by-elections were conducted in various parts of the country.





The President commended the competing political parties, law enforcement agencies, and all stakeholders who contributed to this calm and orderly environment. He urged citizens to maintain the same spirit of peace and maturity in areas where campaigns are still ongoing.





The Head of State extended particular gratitude to the UPND campaign teams, who ensured that the ruling party emerged victorious in all contested wards.





He noted that the landslide victories in favour of the UPND reflect the people’s growing confidence in the New Dawn Government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Zambians. He assured the nation that his administration remains steadfast in delivering development and doing what is right for the population.





However, the President expressed concern at some of the campaign rhetoric from some opponents, which he described as rooted in falsehoods, hate speech, and mockery of citizens who deserve serious, issue-based discussions.





“As a country, we must reject divisive messages designed to stir up emotions, and instead focus on ideas and policies that can truly improve our lives,” President Hichilema said.





He called on all political players to embrace the spirit of unity and peaceful coexistence, emphasising that Zambia’s democracy is strengthened when citizens come together in harmony, amidst political competition.





Clayson Hamasaka,

Communications Specialist,

State House.