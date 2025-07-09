PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMISSIONS CHIEF MONZE’S PALACE BUILT AT K4 MILLION





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned Chief Monze’s Palace, a Conference Hall and Two Retainers Houses built at a total cost of K4.1 million.





The infrastructure was built by the Zambia Correctional Service using a combination of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and resources from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.





President Hichilema, who was represented by Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma, fulfilled the promise he made during the 2024 Lwiindi Gonde Ceremony of the Tonga people of Chief Monze.





Speaking when he represented the President at the 2025 Lwiindi Gonde Ceremony yesterday, Mr. Lufuma said the Lwiindi Gonde Ceremony is important in guiding local farmers on the rainfall pattern and how to conduct their agriculture activities.





Mr. Lufuma said the ceremony is also important as it allows the passing of cultural values from generation to generation.





He said government will continue to use CDF and other development initiatives to ensure that the country develops.



Mr. Lufuma said Zambia is witnessing development everywhere and no region is being segregated





He was particularly happy to note that over 2,000 traders had set up their businesses at the Lwiindi Gonde Ceremony to sale merchandise and provide services to those who came to witness the annual event.





And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, who is also Monze Central Member of Parliament, thanked President Hichilema for fulfilling his promise to build a Palace for Chief Monze.





Mr. Mwiimbu said the Palace and it’s auxiliary infrastructure has brought dignity to the traditional leader and his people.





Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo said CDF is doing wonders across the country





Mr. Sialubalo said what has been witnessed at Chief Monze’s Palace is happening across the country.



And Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa disclosed that 18 other Chief’s Palaces across Southern Province are under construction.





Mr. Nanjuwa says works on the Chiefs Palaces are advancing and will be handed over to the traditional leaders soon.





Meanwhile, Chief Monze thanked President Hichilema for standing by his word to build him a Palace within one year.





Chief Monze, who spoke through his representative Alphonsius Hamachila, also thanked government for the response it made to avert a hunger disaster by providing relief food to people in his chiefdom.





Chief Monze said in his 94 years of life, he had never seen such a devastation drought experienced in the 2023/2024 farming season.





He said Cash for Work, Enhanced Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer and other government initiatives helped people survive during the drought.





Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Mpweto of the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for more collaboration between his country and Zambia.





Paramount Chief Mpweto said Congolese and Zambians are one people and they can strengthen their relationship by interacting more on culture.





Issued by:

PAUL SHALALA

PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE .





LISELI KANYANGA

PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT