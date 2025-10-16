President Hichilema Commissions United Capital Fertilizer’s 85MW Thermal Power Plant





President Hakainde Hichilema today officiated at the commissioning of United Capital Fertilizer’s (UCF) state-of-the-art 85-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant in Chilanga a major step toward strengthening Zambia’s fertilizer production and energy reliability.





The power plant, developed at a total investment cost of US$595 million, is part of UCF’s Ammonia and Urea Plant constructed by its parent company, the Wonderful Group of Companies. The project is designed to generate 85MW of power, with 45MW to be supplied to the national grid and 40MW dedicated to powering UCF’s fertilizer production facilities.



During the event, President Hichilema also witnessed the signing ceremony for Phase Two of UCF’s expansion a US$1.4 billion Urea Plant project that includes a 300MW thermal power facility. The development is expected to significantly boost Zambia’s fertilizer output while reinforcing energy self-sufficiency in the industrial sector.





Speaking at the ceremony, President Hichilema commended United Capital Fertilizer for its contribution to Zambia’s economic transformation, noting that the project aligns perfectly with the government’s industrialization and job creation agenda.





“This is the kind of private-sector partnership we need one that adds value locally, creates jobs, and powers industries sustainably,” President Hichilema said.





UCF’s integrated operations are expected to not only reduce Zambia’s dependence on imported fertilizer but also stabilize local supply for the agriculture sector. The company’s expansion underlines its long-term commitment to driving national development through innovation, investment, and industrial growth.





Senior government officials, representatives from the financial and energy sectors, and members of the Chilanga community attended the commissioning, which also received wide national and international media coverage.



©️ KUMWESU | October 16, 2025