PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH 2021 UPND CANDIDATES WHO WERE NOT SUCCESSFUL DURING 2021 ELECTIONS

Fellow citizens,

This afternoon, we met our UPND members who contested as members of parliament in the 2021 elections across the country but were not successful.

We encouraged each other that as family members, we must remain united as flag bearers of the UPND-led government.

In a democracy, there is no government without a political party, therefore the current party in government is UPND, and those in party and government structures across the country must continue to work together to foster development.

As a collective, we also agreed to focus more on that which unites UPND as a party and through it, the country because no one can claim the higher ground or unite an extended family when the smaller family is not united. Indeed, the economic challenges our country faces affect everyone.

It is important to drive the UPND party vision of a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia. Having been in opposition for over 20 years, UPND is working extra hard to deliver for all. We will continue holding these engagements to keep the party strong and able to deliver development for all our people in all corners of Zambia.

We wish to thank the unsuccessful parliamentary candidates for this visit as we plow ahead with the reorganisation of our party.

May God bless UPND with the much needed wisdom to deliver development for all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.