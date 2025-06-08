PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DECLARES A SEVEN (7) DAY NATIONAL MOURNING FROM 8TH JUNE TO SATURDAY 14TH JUNE, 2025 IN HONOUR OF THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU



This afternoon, Secretary to the Cabinet Mr.Patrick Kangwa held a press briefing.





Below are the highlights;



✅ Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to inform members of the public that President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded a state funeral to His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the 6th President of the Republic of Zambia who died in South Africa on Thursday, 5th June, 2025.





✅ Government of the Republic of Zambia has been engaging and consulting the family and other stakeholders.



✅ Government wishes to announce that the body of the late 6th President will arrive in the country on Wednesday 11th June, 2025.





✅ Members of the public are also advised that the funeral gathering for the late President will be at Belvedere lodge along Leopards Hill road in Kabulonga, Lusaka.



✅ President Hichilema has declared a 7 day period of national mourning from Sunday 8th June to Saturday 14th June, 2025.





✅ This is in line with the guidelines relating to former Republican President.



✅ This is in honour of the late former President in recognition of his immense contribution to the nation as 6th President of the Republic of Zambia.





✅ Members of the public are requested to observe the 7 days of national mourning from 06:00 hours to 18:00 by postponing or cancelling all entertainment activities while flags shall fly at half mass.





✅ The public will be updated on other funeral arrangements at a later time.



CREDIT:Ministry of Information and Media page