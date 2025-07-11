PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DEMANDS VALUE FROM ZNBC PARTNERSHIPS



July 10, 2025



LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has called for an urgent review of strategic partnerships at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), questioning whether they are delivering value as initially promised.





“We were told that ZNBC would no longer rely on taxpayers because these strategic partnerships would generate their own resources,” the President said. “But the numbers are not adding up.”





Speaking when he met the ZNBC Board at State House this morning, President Hichilema urged that while the discussion might not be concluded immediately, the effectiveness of strategic partnerships with MultiChoice and TopStar must be reassessed for the better good of all.





“These collaborations were meant to bring in capital, technical expertise, and new revenue streams,” he said.





President Hichilema linked the issue to Zambia’s broader economic reforms, noting that the country’s previous financial instability caused by excessive borrowing and unchecked spending had crippled development. However, with 90% of Zambia’s external debt now restructured, new investment interest in key sectors like Mining, Agriculture, Tourism and Energy is emerging.





“Debt can choke any business. It means we lived beyond our means and ZNBC was no exception,” he said. “We are now shifting from consumption to investment.





Just as Free Education and the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are examples of investment, ZNBC must invest in content, infrastructure, and the preservation of our national heritage.”





He emphasized that the public broadcasting pla ys a vital role in shaping national identity and teaching future generations about Zambia’s historical contributions to regional liberation.





Meanwhile, ZNBC Board Chairperson Bishop Joseph Kazhila updated the President on key achievements such as dismantling the huge backlog of debt i.e. Pensions Retirement and Deceased Estates, which were both cleared up to October 2024 and November 2024 respectively.





Bishop Kazhila also announced that for the first time since 2016, ZNBC received K54 million in dividends from MultiChoice and K3 million from TopStar.



“Despite challenges, we’ve ensured industrial harmony and engaged commercial partners to revive ZNBC,” Bishop Kazhila said.





President Hichilema’s remarks underline a renewed push for accountability and sustainability in public institutions.





With millions of Zambians relying on ZNBC for news and information, the President’s focus is to ensure value for money and a national broadcaster that reflects Zambia’s economic and social progress.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM