PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ELECTED INTERIM INCOMING SADC CHAIRPERSON



President Hakainde Hichilema has been elected Interim Incoming Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





SADC Interim Chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced President Hichilema’s election during the closing ceremony of the SADC Virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.





The virtual summit was convened to deliberate on the political situation in Madagascar.



President Ramaphosa stated that President Hichilema’s election is subject to confirmation. He further announced that SADC has resolved to deploy a Panel of Elders to Madagascar to engage all stakeholders and facilitate a smooth and peaceful transition to democratic elections.





Commending the unity of purpose among SADC Member States, President Ramaphosa welcomed the restoration of calm in Madagascar. He emphasized that SADC will remain engaged until an elected government is installed through a democratic process.





President Ramaphosa also urged Madagascar to consider undertaking a national dialogue process that would allow citizens in political exile to return and participate freely.





Reading the communiqué, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi revealed that the Panel of Elders will be led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda.



ZNBC