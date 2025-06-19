President Hichilema Ends National Mourning Amid Government-Family Impasse Over Lungu’s Burial

………….Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Rule of Law as Nation Seeks Closure

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the official end of the national mourning period for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, citing a growing impasse between government and the late President’s family regarding the state funeral arrangements. The development marks a significant shift in the handling of what was expected to be a unifying state event, but has instead turned into a contentious and emotionally charged standoff.

In a solemn but firm address to the nation, President Hichilema acknowledged the country’s grief and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who had contributed to efforts aimed at resolving the funeral-related disagreements. However, he also laid bare the depth of the breakdown in consensus, saying despite all efforts, the family’s abrupt change of position left the government and the nation in a difficult and unsustainable position.

“As you are all aware, our government has made numerous efforts to engage the family and representatives of the late President, in order to reach consensus in this matter,” Hichilema stated. “By last Sunday, 15th of June, a mutual understanding was achieved and was expressed through the joint press briefing in South Africa.”

That agreement, the President explained, was to see the body of the former Head of State repatriated on June 18, followed by an official state burial on June 23. The government, in response, extended the mourning period by nine days and activated full state funeral protocols.

“Yesterday, June 18th, the people of Zambia were prepared to receive the remains of our former President but were surprised by the family’s reversal of the agreed course of action,” Hichilema said. “At our request, the South African Government prepared extensively, with military honours… who did so in vain, as the former President’s body was not availed by the family for repatriation.”

The President did not disclose the specific reasons behind the family’s change of heart but emphasised that this unexpected turn of events undermined not only state processes but also the dignity of national mourning.

“For this unfortunate situation, we extend our sincere apologies to President Ramaphosa, the Government, and the people of South Africa,” Hichilema said.

Calling the standoff unsustainable, Hichilema declared an end to the state of mourning, stressing the need for the country to resume its normal rhythm.

“Our country cannot afford a state of indefinite mourning,” he declared. “We have done everything possible to engage the family of our departed 6th Republican President, and we have reached a point where a clear decision has to be made.”

In a direct but measured message, the President reminded the nation that while the family’s emotions and rights were acknowledged, the office of the presidency superseded private interest.

“Mr. Lungu was not only an ordinary citizen, but our 6th Republican President. While we recognise that he belongs to a family, he also belongs to the nation of Zambia,” he said. “It is therefore correct that our 6th Republican President should be buried in Zambia with full honours, and not in any other nation.”

As public frustration grows, the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace, order, and the supremacy of the law.

“As we have stated before, during this difficult time, no amount of lawlessness will be tolerated,” he warned. “Let us remain united as a nation and maintain the peace we are known for.”

Despite the breakdown, Hichilema extended an olive branch, indicating that government remained open to further talks if the family is willing.

“Our doors, as Government, remain open for further engagement, as appropriate,” he said.

The fate of Edgar Lungu’s final resting place remains uncertain, but Hichilema’s declaration signals a government no longer willing to remain in limbo. The impasse, now a national issue, has ignited debate about the delicate balance between state protocol and family autonomy particularly when the deceased is a former Head of State.

With emotions still raw and the late President’s body still in South Africa, Zambia now enters an uncertain phase: one where healing must begin, but closure remains elusive.

June 19, 2025

©️ KUMWESU