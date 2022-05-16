PRESIDENT HICHILEMA EXCITED ABOUT FIRST EVER EU – ZAMBIA ECONOMIC FORUM- STATE HOUSE

President Hichilema is excited and looking forward to the first ever European Union – Zambia Economic Forum, which is scheduled to take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre from tomorrow, 17th May – 19th May 2022.

The forum is aimed to serve as a platform of trade and investment collaboration, linking and bringing together a wide range of investors, exporters, entrepreneurs, experts, financial institutions, innovators and policy decision-makers from Zambia, as well as from the European Union and its 27 Member States.

The President is confident that this interaction between Zambia and the EU will energize private sector investments and business opportunities that foster inclusive economic growth, and create jobs for citizens in line with the new administration’s Eighth National Development Plan (2022-2026), through exploring sustainable value chains, products and services within the green economy for both Zambia and the EU.

The Head of State is optimistic, that the Forum will create a platform for business networking among investors as they explore the unending abundance of trade and investment opportunities available in Zamba across key sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy and tourism among several.

The Forum is envisaged to open up conversation channels around how private investors can interact with government and government agencies for purposes of unlocking Zambia’s trade and investment potential into tangible opportunities for the creation of jobs and wealth for citizens of both the EU and Zambia.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema will continue to emphasize that Zambia is back and open for business, and that the thrust of the new administration is to provide an investment environment that is underpinned by the utmost transparency, consistency of business policy, an intolerance to corruption and political interference – both of which tend to disrupt the business environment.

And Chief Marketing Officer of the country, President Hichilema will be relentless in his quest to pursue constructive collaborations between Zambia and other economic blocks, as well as partnering with the private sector – both here at home and abroad, for purposes of expanding social and economic opportunities for the people of Zambia, including leveraging increased trade and investment platforms to deliver expanded access to food and other basic necessaries for all our citizens.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

Presidential Spokesperson.

16 May 2022